James Gary Grant, 84, of Etowah passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Grant; and mother, Ollie Grant. James was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church and served his country proudly for 42 years in the military. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Gail and Dan Frye of Athens, Jamie Brown and Danny Malone of Athens, and Trisha Grant and Rick Smith of Etowah; grandchildren, Lori West, Joshua Brown and wife, Crystal, Eric Gross and wife, Nakita, Jessica Collins and husband, Chase, and Jade Armstrong and husband, Josh; great-grandchildren, Jasmine Gross, Jacob Brown, Caylee Brown, Luke Collins, and Ali Moret; great-great-grandchild, Zander Holt; and sister, Shirley Clendenen. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, at McMinn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Jeff Blanchette officiating. No formal visitation will be held. In lieu of flowers, make donations to St. Joseph’s Indian School, 1301 North Main St., Chamberlain, SD 57325. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
