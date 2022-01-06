Flora “Shorty” Jamerson Deal, 77, of Athens passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at her home. Shorty enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and taking care of her dogs and cats. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Lakeview Baptist Church for 40 years. Shorty was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Kenneth Deal; parents, Lonnie and Estelle Jamerson; and brothers, L.B. and Charles Jamerson. She is survived by her sister, Mozelle Jamerson Pugh of Athens; sister-in-law, Bonnie Thornton of Harriman; nephews, Robert and Ellen Deakins of Englewood, and Michael and Annette Powers Deakins of Athens; and great-nieces and nephews, Candice and Chris Pruitt of Etowah, Josh and Lauren Powers of Athens. Family will meet with friends for a remembrance service on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 2 p.m. at Lakeview Baptist Church, located at 183 County Road 126 in Athens, with Pastor Steve Gamble officiating. There will be a private burial. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
