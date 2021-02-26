Paul Winslow Woody, 78, of Athens passed away on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at his home. He was born on May 9, 1942 in Washington County, a son of the late James and Blanch Woody. Paul loved working on the farm, camping, hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Lisa Star Woody; five brothers and one sister. Paul leaves behind to cherish his memory one son, Jeff Woody; two brothers; three sisters; numerous other extended family members; and host of special friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Athens chapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 S. White Street in Athens. A service celebrating his life will follow the visitation time on Monday night at 7 p.m. with Tim Woody and the Rev. Claude Swatzell officiating. Share a memory of Paul and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.