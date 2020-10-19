Charles Edward “Charlie” Dannel, 92, of Decatur passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Chattanooga. He was born in Roane County, moved to Meigs County when he was 20 years old, was a son of the late Fletcher Hankins and Dora Manis Dannel, and was preceded in death by first wife, Edna Mae Melton Dannel; second wife, Verline Ford Dannel; brother and sister-in-law, J.W. and Eleanor Dannel; niece, Sandra Elizabeth Dannel; and brother-in-law, Doyle Milburn Harmon Sr. He graduated from Midway High School, where he was a member of the basketball team and was inducted into the Midway Hall of Fame on Feb. 12, 2010. He was a member of Bethsaida Baptist Church for over 50 years, a devoted Christian, and served many years as deacon at Bethsaida. He retired in 1992 from Mayfield Dairy after 30-plus years. After retirement, he enjoyed helping others in Meigs County by volunteering for the non-profit Meigs Ministries and loved the outdoors and traveling with Verline throughout the U.S. He was a member of the Decatur Lions Club. He made peanut brittle and loved sharing that with family and friends. Survivors include nephew and wife, the Rev. Mike and Michelle Dannel of Athens; niece and her husband, Margaret and Kevin Eichelberger of Newport News, Va.; great-nephews, Matt Dannel and Evin Eichelberger; two great-nieces, Megan Dannel and Abby Eichelberger; sister-in-law, Charlotte Harmon of Decatur; niece, Brenda Harmon; and nephew and wife, Milburn and Marilyn Harmon. Graveside services will be 4 p.m. Tuesday at Bethsaida Cemetery with his nephew, the Rev. Mike Dannel officiating. The body will lie in-state at Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Active pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Roberts and Eddie Walde. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Charles-Dannel Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
