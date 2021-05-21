Mitchell “Mitch” Lee Vincent, 52, of Niota, and formerly of Decatur, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. He was born on Sept. 15, 1968 in Athens. He attended Walnut Grove Baptist Church and worked at Mayfield Dairy Farms as a Route Driver for 30 years. He served as city alderman in Decatur, enjoyed watching his boys play sports, and was a great supporter of all Meigs County sports. He was preceded in death by his father, Sammy “Gene” Vincent; son, Derek Anthony Vincent; grandparents, Bill and Arva Vincent, and Howard “Billy” and Bernice Thompson; and uncles, Gene Thompson and Donald Thompson. He is survived by his mother, Evelyn Vincent; sons, Daniel Vincent and Jason Vincent; girlfriend, Chris Kennedy Hooper and her family, Jason and Amanda Thompson, Dillian Tilley, and Atticus and Weston Tilley; the mother of his children, Melanie Middleton Vincent; brothers, Brian Vincent and Keith (Jill) Vincent and their daughter, Molly; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 21, at 7 p.m. at Walnut Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Stan Cantrell and the Rev. Kenneth Gardner officiating. Interment will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, at Clear Springs Cemetery in Athens with coworkers serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. prior to the service on Friday. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Vincent family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences and memories.
