Lorene Morgan Burton, 95, passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at her home in Englewood surrounded by loving family members. A lifelong resident of McMinn County, she was the oldest living member of Clay Hill Baptist Church. A daughter of the late Hemard and Ollie Bacon Morgan, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Burton; son, Troy Burton; daughter-in-law, Joyce Crisp Burton; brothers, Frank and R.D. Morgan; and a special nephew Jerry Wayne Morgan. Survivors include son, Roy Gene Burton of Englewood; daughter-in-law, Kaye Burton (wife of Troy) of Riceville; granddaughters, Angie (Jason) Burke of Decatur, and Kelly (Joseph) Reed of Riceville; great-granddaughters, Hailey (Braden) Stewart of Etowah, and Mikala Burke of Decatur; great-grandsons, Hunter Burke of Decatur, and Jaxon Reed, Eli Reed, and Wesley Reed of Riceville; the newest member of our family, great-great-granddaughter, Avery Kaye Stewart of Etowah; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Lorene and her husband, Claude, were employees of the Athens Stove Works for many years. As a faithful member of Clay Hill Baptist church, Lorene served the congregation in many ways, including pianist, Sunday school teacher, church clerk, and treasurer. She, along with her husband, Claude, and Charles and Geraldine Burton, sang in a gospel group known as the Burton Family for over 40 years and were featured in the first gospel radio program at WCPH in Etowah in the 1960s. The body will lie in-state at Ziegler Funeral Home from noon until the 7 p.m. funeral service on Monday, Jan. 25. The graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 2:30 p.m. at McMinn Memory Gardens. The reverends Craig Wilcox, Paul White and Joseph Reed will be officiating during the services. Due to the current COVID situation, face masks are recommended and social distancing practices will be observed. Pallbearers will be Jason Burke, Hunter Burke, Joseph Reed, Jaxon Reed, Eli Reed, Wesley Reed (honorary) and Braden Stewart. If unable to attend the visitation or funeral service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Lorene Morgan Burton.
