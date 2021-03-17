Dorthy Prichard Steed, 86, of Etowah passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Steed; parents, Gilbert and Ethel Prichard; sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Oscar Casteel; sister-in-law, Bell Prichard; sister-in-law, Alma Prichard; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Clifford Steed, Minnie Steed, Oscar and Hazel Steed, Ray Steed, Wilma Hale and Bill White. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Ricky and Debby Steed of Chatsworth, Ga., and Tony and Ginger Steed of Etowah; daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Tim Rentschler of St. Louis, Mo., and Debra and Rob Schmehl of Brandon, Fla.; grandchildren and spouses, Clarista Townsend of Chatsworth, Ga., Melanie and Dean Vann of Dalton, Ga., Jennifer and Ricky Pierce of Dalton, Ga., Paige and Blake Wilson of Decatur, Rachel and Ben Baer of St. Louis, Mo., Adam Rentschler of Chicago, Ill., and Lauren Steed of Etowah; brother, Hubert Prichard of Etowah; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Frank Steed, John and Chiyoka Steed, and Wanda White; and several nieces and nephews. She was a member of Goodsprings Baptist Church and she taught Sunday school for many years. Thank you to the staff at Life Care Center of Athens for the care given to our mother these past two years. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 19, at Goodsprings Cemetery with Dr. David Lones officiating. No formal visitation will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Goodsprings Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 480, Etowah, TN 37331. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.