James “Cricket” Coblentz, 58, of Reliance passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center in Athens. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and always enjoyed being outdoors. He was a prankster and delighted in playing a joke or two on friends. You could find Cricket hunting during hunting season and fishing during fishing season, but even more than being outside, he loved his family dearly. James was preceded in death by his father, George C. Coblentz; mother and stepdad, Vance and Dora Davenport; grandparents, Oliver and Bertha Wilcox; stepbrother, Donald “Donney” Davenport; and uncle, James Wilcox. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl and Kenneth Farmer of Reliance; sister, Keri Freeman of Cleveland; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Liz Coblentz of Reliance; several nieces, nephews and many friends; and dear friends, Bobby Wilcox, Gabe Farmer and Victor Emmons. A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, April 25, at 2 p.m. at the Archville Baptist Church Fellowship Hall with the Rev. Eric Franks officiating. The family requests social distancing and wearing a mask for Sunday’s service. Private family interment will follow. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.