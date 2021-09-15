Will D. Watts, 77, also affectionally know as Big ‘Un, Railroad, Cuz, Bill, Chicken Fighter, a lifelong resident of Niota, went to his Heavenly home on Monday morning, Sept. 13, 2021. He was born on March 7, 1944, a son of the late Nellie and Bob Watts. He was married to Judy Green of Loudon. Will D. worked for Norfolk Southern for 27 years and also Carver Chair Company and helped survey for I-75. He attended Old Pond Hill Baptist Church. Will D. enjoyed farming and raising gamecock roosters and enjoyed giving all the best advice because he knew what we all needed to do. He was a good Dad and a great friend to many people and will be missed by many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martha Watts, Nellie Watts and Bob Watts; favorite son-in-law, David Anderson, two sisters and their spouses, Bernice and Jim Ghorley and Sallie and David Self; and four brothers, Lee Watts, C.W. Watts, Charlie and Faye West and Big C.W. West. Will D. leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife, Judy Green Watts; two daughters, Robin Anderson and Tammy Baxter, and Judy’s favorite son-in-law, Heath Baxter; one grandson, Christian “Chris” Anderson; two granddaughters, Ashley and Haley Baxter; two brothers and their spouses, Bill and Alice West and Carey and Nancy West; sisters-in-law, Betty Watts and Thelma West; his three special buddies, Jacob Farner, Brooke “Bunny” Villanueva Laughter and Doc; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members along with a host of special friends. A service celebrating his life is planned for Thursday, Sept. 16, at 4 p.m. at Union McMinn Baptist Church, located at 314 County Road 316 in Niota, with the Rev. Myrl Vaughn officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday at the church from noon until the 4 p.m. service time. The interment and committal service will follow in Watts Cemetery in Loudon with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Will D. enjoyed watching sports when he was able so, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made either to the Highlanders Rugby Team, 156 County Road 275, Niota, TN 37826; or the McMinn County High School New Sports Center in his memory. Share a memory of Will D. and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
