On Sunday, March 14, 2021, Vivian Creasman Trotter, loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother, passed away at the age of 90. Vivian was born in Etowah to Bascom and Willie Creasman. She was married to Hugh L. Trotter and together they raised five children in the Goodsprings Baptist Church fellowship where Vivian was a faithful member until her passing. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh; her father and mother; brothers, Sam and Raymond Creasman; sister, Flo Golden; and several in-laws. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Tony and Shirley Trotter, Ted and Gail Trotter, Sheri and Frank Moran, Teri and David Brahams, and Tim and Debbie Trotter; grandchildren and spouses, Katie Trotter, Lindsey and Taylor Ostrowski, Caryn and Gary Ellis, Macy and Jarin Cass, Bryce Trotter, Whitney and Michael Gunnell, and Landon Trotter; sisters, Faye Parsons and Jean and Jack McDaniel; brother-in-law, Curtis Trotter; numerous nephews and nieces; and her first great-grandchildren, Stetson, to be born in March, and Wyatt, to be born in April, who will miss getting to know this wonderful example of a Godly woman. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, at Goodsprings Cemetery with Dr. David Lones officiating. No formal visitation will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to be given to the Goodsprings Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 480, Etowah, TN 37331. We request social distancing and wearing masks. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
