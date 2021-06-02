Betty J. Millsaps, 78, of Englewood, and formerly of Tellico Plains, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021. She was a member of Macedonia Church of Christ. Betty was a loving mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Giles and Ida Lou Buchanan; sons, Gerald Keith Millsaps and Kelvin Kent Millsaps; sister, Wanda McDaniel; brother, Wayne Buchanan; and grandson, Joseph Scott Millsaps. Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Mike and April Millsaps, and Scott “Sloopy” Millsaps; sister, Ruby Smith; grandchildren, Zack and wife, Lauren Millsaps, Cassie and husband, Josh Sanders, Josh and wife, Megan Millsaps, Skiver and Hayden Millsaps, and Keisha Standridge; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family and friends assembled at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, at Bordwine Funeral Home and proceeded to Macedonia Church of Christ Cemetery for the 11 a.m. graveside service with the Rev. B.J. Wall officiating. No formal services were held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah was in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
