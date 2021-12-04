David Bohannon, 57, a lifelong resident of Athens, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at a Knoxville hospital. He joined in their Heavenly home his beloved wife of over 25 years, Tammy Wagnon Bohannon, who preceded him in death on Sept. 14, 2021. Together they leave to cherish their memory their beloved son, John Paul Culpepper. They may have had a couple of individual hobbies, but the most important things to them were family first and then their work. Tammy was born Winfield, Ala., on Sept. 11, 1966, a daughter of the late Marvin and Flora Wagnon. She was a gifted teacher for many years at Westside Elementary School here in Athens, where she touched the lives of many students. In addition to her son, John Paul, she leaves behind numerous extended family members, work family and host of special friends. David was born in Athens on Aug. 30, 1964, a son of the late James and Frankie Sue Bohannon. He had worked for many years at Dynasty Spas where he currently held the position as purchasing manager. Also, in addition to his son, John Paul, he leaves behind one sister, Debbie Gable and her husband, Danny of Ten Mile, and their daughter, Whitney Culpepper of Harrisonville, Mo.; along with numerous other extended family members, work family and special friends. The family will have a joint memorial gathering on Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 S. White Street in Athens, to celebrate their lives together. Share a memory of David and Tammy or your personal condolences with their families by visiting their memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist their family with these arrangements.
