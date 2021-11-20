Peggy Ann (Norton)
Sturgill was born Nov. 11, 1938, in Athens. She passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, after having just celebrated her 83rd birthday. Peggy had many titles in her life: Wife, mother, daughter, stepmother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend, all of which she set the standard for. Peggy was the eldest of four children born to Earl and Harriet (Squibb) Norton. She relished the role of big sister and could always be counted on for good advice. Her childhood was spent roaming the woods with her siblings and cousins, where she grew to appreciate the beauty of her home state. Peggy called East Tennessee home for most of her life, with a stint in Florida. She was an active member of Pisgah Baptist Church throughout her youth and was a member of Fairview Baptist Tabernacle in Sweetwater. She grew up in Decatur, attending elementary all the way through to Meigs High School (class of 1956). Peggy’s high school sweetheart, Carl Sturgill, would go on to become her second husband. A high school basketball player, Peggy naturally developed a lifelong love of the Lady Vols and was a diehard fan to the end. After high school, she attended school at the University of Tennessee, where she met her first husband, Norman Shannon. Peggy and Norman were married in 1958 and had three children together, Mike Shannon, Scott Shannon (wife, Lisa) and Pat Shannon (wife, Denise). After starting their family in Knoxville, they transferred to Chattanooga and Orlando before Peggy would move back to the Athens area to raise her boys and be near her family. After moving back to Tennessee, she was reacquainted with Carl Sturgill, and they rekindled the romance from their high school years. They were married in April of 1983 and spent 38 happy years together with their blended family, Peggy’s three children and Carl’s two, Greg Sturgill (wife, Lisa) and Dana Sturgill Bryant (husband, Dean). Peggy dedicated her life to her family from the beginning. She was a devoted and loving mother, with just the right amount of no nonsense and pure fun. She knew how to be the mother that each of her three boys needed and will be sorely missed. She loved her role as grandmother and great-grandmother, as well. There were many memories made at her table through the years. She made sure to pass on family traditions, such as her homemade apple butter and apple stack cake that she lovingly made just like her mother did for all to enjoy. She always had time for anyone who needed to chat or who had a problem (which she would usually fix) and truly embodied service to others in her everyday life. Peggy was excited about the upcoming birth of her newest great-grandchild in May of 2022. The family will make sure this little girl, as well as other great-grandchildren, know who and how wonderful Peggy was through the many traditions she handed down. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Taylor Shannon, Meaghan Shannon Richards (husband, Thomas), Lauren Shannon Farris (husband, Jordan), Kyle Shannon (wife, Courtney), and Reid Shannon and great-granddaughter, Livie Shannon, were so very fortunate to have had her in their lives. Peggy is survived by her husband, Carl Sturgill; her children, Mike Shannon, Scott Shannon (wife, Lisa), Pat Shannon (wife, Denise), Greg Sturgill (wife, Lisa), and Dana Bryant (husband, Dean); her grandchildren, Taylor Shannon, Meaghan Richards (husband, Thomas), Lauren Farris (husband, Jordan), Kyle Shannon (wife, Courtney), and Reid Shannon, and great-granddaughter, Livie Shannon; her sisters and brother, Earlene Roach (husband, Don), Sam Norton, and Sharon Norton; and her sisters-in-law, Lois Armstrong and Aileen Sturgill. Peggy will be sorely missed by the many lives she touched including her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. We will all feel her loss and will cherish the wonderful memories and wisdom she shared with her family and loved ones. Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Fairview Baptist Tabernacle in Sweetwater with the Rev. Hollie Miller officiating. Graveside services were 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Pisgah Cemetery with the Rev. Tony Rutherford officiating. Active pallbearers were Mike Shannon, Scott Shannon, Pat Shannon, Greg Sturgill, Kyle Shannon, Reid Shannon and Taylor Shannon. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, prior to the service at the church. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/obituaries/Peggy-Sturgill Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.