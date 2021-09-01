Lvalena Tallent Moses, 75, of Niota passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at her residence. Lvalena was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County. She was a daughter of the late Guffey Lamuel Tallent and Elsie Edith Buckner Tallent. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Amos Moses; son, Edward Lamuel Moses; daughter, Edith Marie Musick; and several brothers and sisters. Lvalena was of the Baptist faith. Lvalena is survived by her daughters, Loria Arwood of Niota, Kathy Johnson and fiancé, Kyle Horton, of Knoxville, and Charity Jane Patterson of Cleveland; son, James Moses of Washington State; grandchildren, Jonathan Carr II, Mickaela Bartley, Lesley Hughes and Catherine Arwood; many great-grandchildren; and several brothers and sisters, along with many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, in the chapel of Ziegler Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. with Pastor Willie Bailey officiating. Graveside services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Wilson Station Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will meet at the cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. If you cannot attend the visitation or funeral services, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Lvalena Tallent Moses.
