Timothy Alan Bain, 60, of Athens passed away peacefully in his home on Dec. 23, 2020. He is the son of the late Edward and Jeri Bain. Tim made his family and his company proud for over three decades at Mayfield Dairy. Growing up in McMinn County, Tim became an avid hunter and fisherman. He also took great pride in his landscaping, golf game, and always had a full heart at the grill. He was a Godly man and an active member of Athens Lutheran Church. His most recent years were spent joyfully traveling with his wife and being a regular at Springbrook Golf & Country Club. Tim was always full of love and will be fondly remembered for the joy he brought to others. He is survived by his loving wife, Jamie Bain; son, Tyler Bain; stepchildren and their spouses, Brackton Smith (Lauren) and Ashlee Gardner; granddaughter, Byntlee Gardner; brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Terry Bain; and numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. In honor of his wishes, there will be no formal services held at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to be made to Athens Lutheran Church or the McMinn Regional Humane Society, where he met his beloved Zoe and Tucker. Share a memory of Tim and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
