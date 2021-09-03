Gary L. “Coon Dog”
Morgan, “He Stopped Loving Her Today.” On Aug. 30, 2021, Gary Morgan stopped loving Veda Sue Morgan of 41 years. Gary was not only a loving husband, he was also a loving daddy, granddaddy and great-granddaddy. He was a retired millwright and a lifelong member of Amvets Post 100. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Eugene Morgan; his mother, Mollie Jane Dodd Morgan; one brother, Donald Morgan; and one brother-in-law, Dan Stovall. Gary leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Veda Sue Morgan; his children and stepchildren, Nathan Marks, Martha Burris, Belinda Miller and Suedeanna “Georgie” Wheaton; several grandchildren and a loving handful of great-grandchildren. More survivors include his sister, Linda Stovall; three brothers and sisters-in-law,Rodney and Sharon Morgan, Steve and Nancy Morgan and Norman and Malita Morgan; one adopted sister, “T” Swearingen; and tons of nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces. A memorial service for Gary “Coon Dog” Morgan will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 2 p.m. at Meadowfork Baptist Church, located on Meadowfork Road in Calhoun. Share a memory of Gary and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
