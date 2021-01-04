Rev. John McKenzie Smith, 93, of Niota went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Jan. 1, 2021 at Starr Regional Health and Rehab Center of Etowah, where he made many friends just as he did during his years of ministry. In John’s own words, he wanted to be remembered as: “One who loves The Lord, His people, and all His creations.” John had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandaddy and great-grandaddy. John fought a good fight, kept the faith and finished the race as God had planned for him. He remained with a happy heart, joyful spirit, and a positive influence on many people his entire life. He knew that God was with him every second in life and in his death. John was a member of Chestua Baptist Church in Madisonville. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Betty Bernice Bivens Smith, who went home to be with The Lord on Nov. 22, 2013, and also preceded in death by three brothers, Otie Benjamin Smith, David Lafayette Smith and Edward Franklin Smith; and one brother-in-law, Jimmie Lee Everett. Leaving those to cherish his memory are two daughters, Janice Fay Smith Hembree and husband, Lee Roy Hembree, of Englewood, and Sandra Kay Smith Cantrell and husband, Larry Cantrell, of Ardmore; one son, Donald Ray Smith and wife, Jo Williams Smith, of Jefferson City, Mo.; six grandchildren, Jeff Hembree and wife, Beverly Kay Murr Hembree, of Englewood, Jeremy Hembree of Englewood, Sherry Cantrell Huddleston and husband, Jason Huddleston, of Elkmont, Ala., Scott Cantrell and wife, Holly Barton Cantrell, of Nashville, Kyle Smith and wife, Amanda Dochterman Smith, of Bolivar, Mo., and Ryan Smith of Mountain View, Mo.; nine great-grandchildren, Bethany Hembree Stokes and husband, Hunter Stokes, of Niota, Whitney Hembree of Englewood, Zeke Hembree of Englewood, Ariel and Jasmine Huddleston of Elkmont, Ala., and Monica, Seth, Luke, and Toby Patterson and Charity Smith of Bolivar, Mo.; one sister, Dorothy Margaret Smith Everett of Maryville; two brothers, Wesley Earl Smith and wife, Nancy Jeanette Shultz Smith, of Oak Ridge, and Fred Leon Smith and wife, Gail Spence Smith, of Knoxville; three sisters-in-law, Mrs. Otie (Betty Lou White) Smith of Maryville, Mrs. David (Ann Frances Gooden) Smith of Knoxville, and Mrs. Ed (Denise Darcell Dannaway) Smith of Knoxville; and several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. John was a native of Maryville in Blount County. He was born July 30, 1927 to the late Izola Mae Sentell Smith and Rev. Gather Blennie Smith and grew up on a farm with six siblings. He attended elementary school in Maryville, and graduated from Everett High School, where he enjoyed playing football. He joined the U.S. Navy and, after basic training at the Great Lakes Naval Academy, he served on the USS Saratoga and was later stationed on the Island of Guam during World War II. He returned home upon honorable discharge to marry his beloved wife, Betty Bernice Bivens Smith, on Oct. 1, 1947. After surrendering to the call to preach, he was ordained in April 1953 as a Baptist minister at his home church of Piney Level Baptist Church in Maryville. During his ministry, he held many Bible schools with the help of his supportive wife, Bernice, and preached many revivals, both local and out of state. He was the moderator of the Sweetwater Baptist Association, as well as the moderator of the Sevier Baptist Association. Rev. John M. Smith pastored the following churches: Rocky Branch Baptist Church, Maryville, 1953; Chestua Baptist Church, Madisonville, 1956 (while pastoring Chestua Baptist Church, John returned to continue his education and graduated from Carson Newman College in 1958; First Baptist Church, Tellico Plains, 1959; Piney Grove Baptist Church, Maryville, 1961; Antioch Baptist Church, Athens, 1969; Galilee Baptist Church, Knoxville, 1979; Pioneer Missions-South Dakota, 1979-1986; First Baptist Church, Webster, S.D.; Bradley Baptist Church, Bradley, S.D.; and First Baptist Church, Sisseton, S.D. (this church was located on the Sioux Indian Reservation). Some members of Antioch, as well as other churches, came to South Dakota to help on the construction of a new church building in Webster, S.D. After returning to Tennessee from South Dakota, John pastored Knob Creek Baptist Church, Sevierville, 1986; and Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Loudon, 1993. He then retired in 1996 and relocated to Niota in 1997. Bernice said he didn’t retire, he just retreaded since he continued preaching as interim pastor to the following churches: Murray Chapel Baptist Church, Sweetwater; Chestua Baptist Church, Madisonville; second time Murray Chapel Baptist Church, Sweetwater; second time Chestua Baptist Church, Madisonville; and Antioch Baptist Church, Athens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make memorial contributions to the church or charity of your choice. John’s family would like to thank Wallace Stutts, and all the staff, nurses, and doctors at Starr Regional Medical Health and Rehab for all their kindness and loving hands freely given to him during his time of care. The family extends a special thanks to Dr. Nathan Trentham for his devotion and care of the Rev. John M. Smith. There will be a 2 p.m. graveside service on Tuesday, Jan. 5, at Eastanallee Cemetery in Riceville with the Rev. Don Smith and the Rev. B.J. Wall officiating. Social distancing will be encouraged at the cemetery. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/John-Smith There will be a live streaming or recording made if you wish to view the service. Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
