James Edward "Edd" Torbett, 82, of Niota passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center of Athens. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at East Niota Baptist Church with the Rev. Jerry Plaster and the Rev. Wayne Bryant officiating. Interment will follow in Niota Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
