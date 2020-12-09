Doyle H. Hughes, 73, of Niota passed away on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at the family home. He was a member of the Gideons International. Mr. Hughes, along with his son Chad, were the owners and operators of Information Solutions. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleo and Marchie Anderson Hughes; and infant sister, Mary Jo Hughes. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Linda Wattenbarger Hughes of Niota; sons and daughters-in-law, Chris and Linda Hughes of Lenoir City, and Chad and Christy Hughes of Niota; grandchildren and spouse, Rebecca and Chris Hassen of Fairfax, Va., and Caleb Hughes of Niota; great-grandchildren, Vivian Hassen and Daniel Hassen; sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Ronnie Slack of Harriman; and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, at Beulah Chapel Church Cemetery for a graveside service and interment. Kyker Funeral Home of Sweetwater is in charge of arrangements.
