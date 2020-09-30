Martin Torbett, 27, of Etowah passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Troy and Flora Torbett. Martin was a kind and selfless man who loved his family and especially his daughter. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone; he was a loyal friend and wonderful uncle; he loved the outdoors; and loved to fish and cook. He will be forever missed. Survivors include his daughter, Kimbrea Torbett; parents, Ralph and Virginia Torbett; siblings, Leah Boone (Jamie) of South Carolina, Mattie Torbett and Tyler Munger of Athens, and Troy Torbett (Brandi) of Madisonville; nephews, Brantley and Parker Torbett of Madisonville; grandfather, James Kelley of Martin, Ga.; special friend, Kyndra Abernathy of Knoxville; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with Pastor David Davis officiating. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday prior to the service. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
