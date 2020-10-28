David Clinton Floyd, 75, of Athens passed away Monday morning at his home after battling complications from cancer. A native of Jonesboro, Ark., and a resident of Athens since 1958, he was the son of the late Dewitt Mark Floyd and Madge Lucille Floyd Bost. He was also preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey David Floyd. David is survived by daughters, Laura Floyd Ketcham (Michael) of Chattanooga, and Amanda Floyd Lunnen (Jacob) of Cleveland; Laura and Amanda’s mother, Elizabeth Ingram of Athens; and treasured grandsons, Andrew Ketcham and William, Knox, and John Lunnen. David graduated from McMinn County High School, where he played varsity basketball and was a member of the Key Club. He attended Tennessee Wesleyan College, and he helped manage Holiday Motel and Restaurant, which his family owned. The family would like to express its appreciation to Jane, Mary, Sue, Abigail, and many others for the care they provided David during his last days. Due to COVID-19, a private service will be conducted. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Tennessee Wesleyan University Coach Dwain Farmer Annual Fund. Checks may be made payable to Tennessee Wesleyan and mailed to: TWU Advancement Office, 204 E. College St., Athens, TN 37303. Gifts may alternatively be made to Hospice of Chattanooga, 4411 Oakwood Dr., Chattanooga, TN 37416; or Relay for Life of McMinn County, Attn: Perry Riden, Memorial Chair, 172 County Road 759, Riceville, TN 37370. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/David-Floyd Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
