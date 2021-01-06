Katie Sue Pinkston Foster went to be with our Lord on Jan. 1, 2021 at the age of 97. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Merritt Oliver Pinkston and Argie Grissom Pinkston and the youngest sibling of the late Nancy May Sullivan and Wallace Pinkston. She grew up in the Scribner’s Mill Community and graduated from Fountain Heights Central High School in 1941, and Columbia Business School. Katie Sue was always proud that she was one of two graduates chosen for jobs in the office of the Milan Ammunitions Plant that supplied the U.S. Army forces in World War II. She married Robert Allen Foster (1918-2003) on Nov. 19, 1942. Robert served the U.S. Army as master sergeant in the Philippines. They lived in Columbia together for 61 years. Their children are Valerie Carter (Dr. Wayne) Tipps of Lookout Mountain, Nancy (Michael) Hunter of Columbia, and Kay (June 3, 2019) (Wallace) Tillman of Culleoka. Mrs. Foster has seven grandchildren, Kimberly Tillman of Tioga, Texas, Patrick (Missy) Hunter of Lebanon, Emily Montgomery of Columbia, Bill Hunter of Columbia, Allen Foster (Tara) Carter of Athens, Dr. Jeffrey (Lia) Tipps of Lookout Mountain, and Jennifer (James) Surface of Signal Mountain; and great-grandchildren, Leah, Sam, Kelvy, Iska, Temple, Leigha, T.H., Povey, Pinkston, Julia, Elliott, Jack, Parker, and Thomas. Her nieces are Wanda Wright of Fredericksburg, Va., Sara Wakefield of Centennial, Colo., Pat Pemberton of Dickson, and the late James Waldrop of Allensville, Ky. Thoughts of her long career as assistant manager of Sears reminded us of the many Christmas Eves when she lovingly returned to the store late at night to allow parents to pick up their children’s forgotten Christmas presents. Katie Sue was a member of Graymere Church of Christ, the Graymere Ladies Sunday Morning Bible Class, the Business and Professional Women’s Club, the Jane Knox Polk Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Lilly Anderson King’s Daughters’ Circle, the Maury Regional Hospital Super Seniors Volunteers, and supported the Civitans. She was especially instrumental in supporting and encouraging her family in church, often attending three times a week, in education, and activities to which her children and grandchildren aspired. She hosted regular Sunday dinners, and made holidays and birthdays special and memorable for all. She sewed lovely dresses for her girls with sashes and ties. Katie Sue always added annuals to her perennial garden around April 15 every spring. She loved to attend Mule Day Celebrations and did not miss a parade with her high school and lifelong friend, Daphene, until she was no longer able to go. In later years, her family would park a car in advance so she could watch. She enjoyed attending UT football games when her girls were in college and continued to watch UT football and basketball until her last days. She was able to spend Thanksgiving and Christmas this year with her family in Lookout Mountain. Surrounded by her family, she peacefully went to be with her loved ones who preceded her. The family thanks Morning Pointe and her devoted and loving caregivers, Maury Regional Hospital and Hospice. A Celebration of Life will be held at Haynes Cemetery on Thursday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors of Columbia are assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
