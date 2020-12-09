Helen Christine Oliver Farner, 83, of Athens passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Lantern at Morning Pointe in Ooltewah. A native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, she was a daughter of the late Ray and Mary Jane King Oliver. A member of Marshall Hill Baptist Church and a former employee of Athens Hosiery Mill for 21 years, she was retired from Johnson Controls after 21 years of service. She and her husband were avid outdoors people. Survivors include her husband of 66 years, J.L. “Sonny” Farner Jr. of Athens; one daughter and son-in-law, Mitzi and Lynn Barker of Ooltewah; two granddaughters and husbands, Koren and Jack Sapp of Apison, and Jennifer and Jay Merriman of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; two grandchildren, Jen Merriman and Koren Sapp; four great-grandchildren, Dylan Sapp, Eli Sapp, Stellla Merriman, and Colston Merriman; two sisters, Brenda Mason of Madisonville, and Lucy Sargeant of Athens; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at McMinn Memory Gardens with the Rev. David Reynolds of Hospice of Chattanooga officiating. The body will lie in-state at Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Active pallbearers will be Jay Merriman, Chad Lingerfelt, Anthony Dennis, Casey Dennis, Kevin Dennis, and Tom Mullins. COVID guidelines will be followed and masks will be required. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Helen-Farner Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
