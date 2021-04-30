Robert “Bob” Jerry Snider, 79, passed away on April 27, 2021, at Tennova Healthcare. Born in Athens on July 12, 1941, he lived in Cleveland for many years. Bob attended McMinn High School, General Motors Institute, Cleveland State Community College and the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Bob served in the United States Army as a sergeant during the Vietnam Conflict. He retired with 30 years of teaching auto mechanics at Bradley Central High School and as a reserve officer for the Bradley County Sheriff’s Department. Bob was a member and treasurer of the Cleveland chapter of Blue Knights Law Enforcement TN Motorcycle Club, and a lifetime member of the NRA, Cleveland Masonic Lodge and Hopewell Baptist Church. He loved cars, people, fishing, and UTK sports. In the last few years, he has been disabled, but very sharp. He did beautiful diamond art and framed many to give to friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Cora Snider; sisters, twin June Borum, Hazel Riden, and Elizabeth Smith; and brothers, Kenneth Snider and Edward Snider, all of Athens. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sandra Snider; stepson, Chuck (Terrie) Pounders; grandsons, Greysen Pounders and Jaksen Pounders, all of Lakeland; his beloved Maltese, Sophie; special caring friend, Shannon Harden; and several nieces and nephew. Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday, April 30, at Companion Funeral Home, with the service to begin at 3 p.m. in the chapel with Pastor Travis Rodgers officiating. Burial will be held in the Fort Hill Cemetery veterans’ section with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blue Knights TNVII, Hopewell Baptist Church, and St. Jude Children’s Research Center. Honorary pallbearers will be the Blue Knights TNVII Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. Masks will be required for the visitation and service. Companion Funeral Home of Cleveland is in charge of arrangements.
