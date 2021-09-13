Mrs. Marie McKenzie
Little, 93, of Athens passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Morning Pointe of Athens. A native of Roane County, she lived in Meigs and McMinn counties most of her life. She was born in 1927 to the late Floyd and Laura Dennis Early. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Margaret Cunningham; her husbands, the Rev. Ben McKenzie and the Rev. M.W. Little; her daughter, Susan McKenzie; and her sister, Ruth Weeks of Farragut. Marie was a faithful member of Athens First Baptist Church and was a member of the McMinn County Retired Teachers Association. She attended University of Tennessee at Knoxville and graduated from Tennessee Wesleyan College. She, along with another teacher, started the first class for what we now know as “Special Needs Children” in McMinn County. She came to Athens Junior High in 1966, when the new school opened, and stayed until she retired after 33 years of teaching. She spent 15 years as a Hospice volunteer. She said it was one of the most rewarding things she ever did, doing what she could to help patients and their loved ones during a difficult time. Survivors include several nieces and nephews; stepdaughters and spouses, Libby and William Love and Sandra and Ed Heird; five grandsons; and several great-grandchildren. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at McKenzie Family Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Bill Henard officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Marie-Little Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 305 Ingleside Ave., Athens, TN 37303. Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements. Due to COVID-19, the family would encourage all who attend to wear a mask and stay at safe distances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.