Ronald “Ronnie” Kerry
Morgan, 58, of Riceville went to his heavenly home on Saturday, April 10, 2021. He was a son of the late Kenneth and Iona Goodrich Morgan, and was preceded in death by a brother, Troy Morgan. Ronnie never met a stranger. He was a true Alabama Crimson Tide fan, and very seldom did he miss any of their football games. Ronnie loved to talk and share his thoughts, ideas, and memories. He had a special friend, Brad Frank, that was his pride and joy, and brought much happiness to his life. He always told everyone that he was Brad’s Godfather. Ronnie worked 38 years at ABB, formerly known as Thomas & Betts, in Athens. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Athens, and a former member of North Athens Baptist Church during his youth and young adult life. He loved the college and career class at First Baptist under the direction of Ann Dodson. Ronnie is survived by his brother, Mark Morgan of Athens; and sisters, Kristy Morgan of Odenville, Ala., Mysti Morgan, Pell City, Ala., and Donna and Mike Wade of Riceville. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members, and a special niece, Mistina Brown. Special thanks to Dennis, Kay, Brent and Brad Frank, and to all co-workers at ABB for all the love, support, and friendship over the years. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, at Ziegler Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 7 p.m. with speakers, Mrs. Mistina Brown, Mr. Chuck Gilreath, and Mrs. Kay Frank officiating. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Sullins Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Greg Hall, Jeff Moore, Mark Morgan, Jeff Smith, Terry Smith and Danny Wade. Honorary pallbearers will be Trony Brooks, Brad Frank, Brent Frank, Dennis Frank, Tim Smith and Mike Wade. If you are unable to attend the visitation or service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Ronald “Ronnie” Kerry Morgan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.