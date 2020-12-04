Franklin Jerome Reid, 88, of Englewood stepped into his heavenly home on Dec. 2, 2020, to be with Jesus for eternity. He was a lifelong native of McMinn County. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was recently awarded the Ambassador for Peace Medal. He was a retiree of Bowater. He served faithfully for many years as deacon at First Baptist Church of Englewood and was active in many ministries serving others. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Lena Reid; and his beautiful wife of 69 years, Billie Lee Reid. He is survived by his children, Romie Lee Reid and Pam of Englewood, and Robin Rhyne of Etowah; grandchildren, Christi Cranfill, Haley Land, Heather Price, and Jocelyn Sewell; great-grandchildren, Blake Russell and Annie Cranfill; brothers, W.A. Reid, Delbert Reid, and Marty Reid; sister and special caregiver, Darlene Wall; and lifelong friend, Doyle Barnett. A special thank you to Faith and Family Home Care, Hospice of Chattanooga and the wonderful care given by Charlie, Amber, and Felisha. A private graveside service will be held at McMinn Memory Gardens with Pastor Russ Maples and Pastor Tazz Reid officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. Sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
