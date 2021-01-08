Robin Danette Monroe
Millsaps, 59, of Athens went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at her residence. A native of Niota and a resident of Athens most of her life, she was the daughter of the late Bobby Gene and Betty Lou Rickman (Monroe). She was a member of Old Fashion Baptist Church, where she was involved with youth ministry, teaching and singing. She enjoyed taking care of all of her Amedisys patients and family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and wife. She was preceded in death by one sister, Cynthia Darlene Carter. Survivors include her husband of 26 years, Donny Millsaps of Athens; daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and Brian Carroll of Athens; son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Amy Jackson of Athens; six Grandchildren, Jalynn, Chase, Bryson, Corbin, Cage and Coltyn; brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Kimberly Monroe of Athens; sister and brother-in-law, Kimberly and Dale McDaniel of Decatur; brother-in-law, Tracey Carter of Athens; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jeff and Tina Roberts of Athens; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, at Old Fashion Baptist Church with Pastor Jimmy Elliott and Pastor Kevin Miller officiating and an opening prayer by the Amedisys chaplain. The interment will be immediately following the service in Old Fashion Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday before the service at the church. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Robin-Millsaps Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
