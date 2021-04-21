Karen Carver Graves, 63, of Riceville passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at her residence. A native of New York, and a resident of McMinn County for the past 20 years, she was the daughter of the late James F. and Peggy C. Allmon Hill. She was a member of Mt. Verd Baptist Church and was retired from TVA. She loved her grandbabies and her dogs. She was very crafty and artistically talented. Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Liz Carver of Riceville; brother, James and Lisa Hill of Sweetwater; grandchildren, Cooper Carver and Baylie Carver; niece and nephews, Sidney Myers, Hank Hill and Heath Hill; and special friend, Nick True of Benton. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home. The interment will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 23, in Corinth Cemetery in Loudon. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday before the service at the funeral home.Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Karen-Graves Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
