Eric “Tyler” Patterson, 29, of Sweetwater, and formerly of Decatur, passed quietly from this world on Sept. 30, 2020. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother, Susie Kimbro of Sweetwater; a brother, Jonathan Patterson of Sweetwater; a sister, Ashley Nicole Patterson of Chattanooga; his father, John Paul Patterson of Ten Mile; also a brother, James Alexander Patterson of Ten Mile. He was blessed to have several aunts and uncles, some by blood and some by love. He also had several cousins. There will be a memorial service at a later date. We will miss you, Tyler. Share a memory of Tyler and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
