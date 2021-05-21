Shawn Sherman Wright, 43, of Athens passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at his residence. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Wanda Hammonds Wright; and close cousin, Dusty Pilkey. Shawn was an awesome son and an even better dad. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and golfing. In high school, he played quarterback for the McMinn County Cherokees. Shawn was currently serving as milk dock supervisor for Mayfield’s Dairy Plant. He was a member of Liberty Church of Jesus Christ. Shawn is survived by his father, Rex Wright, and mother, Robin Wright; daughter, Paige Wright; son, Will Wright and fiancée, Destiny Ricker; the mother of his children, Lorrie Wright; sister, Amanda Ellis and husband, Matt; brothers, David Wright and wife, Crystal, and Andy Wright and wife, Betty; paternal grandfather, Floyd Wright; special uncle who was like a brother, Mitchell Wright; special friends, Roger Goins and his wife, Autumn; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Liberty Church of Jesus Christ, with the funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. with Mitchell Wright and Roger Goins officiating. Family and friends will gather at Ziegler Funeral Home on Saturday, May, 22 at 9:15 a.m. and proceed to South Liberty Cemetery for the 10 a.m. graveside service. Serving as pallbearers will be Danny Rue, Andy Wright, Richard Russell, Ryan Wright, Logan Coleman and Rod Pilkey. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Peeler, Calvin Wright, Randy Goins, David Wright and Michael Goins. If you are unable to attend the visitation or funeral services, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Shawn Sherman Wright.
