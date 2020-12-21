Don Ray Watkins, 71, of Maryville, but resided in Niota, lost his battle to cancer on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Don worked for Alcoa Aluminium for 35 years. He also drove a school bus for Blount County Schools for 35 years. Don was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and four brothers. Left to cherish his memory are Judy Watkins; two daughters, Lisa (Kevin) Carroll and Shelly (Mark) Jones; Shelby Clark, who he helped raise and was like a daughter to him; one stepdaughter, Tabatha (Scott) Baines, and three stepsons, Joshua Coggin, Tim (Laurie) Daugherty, and Toby (Patty) Daugherty; and sister-in-law, Karen Brewster. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A celebration of Don’s life will be held at a later date at Wesleyanna Methodist Church on County Road 609. Share a memory of Don and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
