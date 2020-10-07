Gary Bradley Newman, 41, of Athens, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga. He was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County. Bradley was a graduate from McMinn County High School where he played quarterback for the Cherokees. Along with being a good athlete, he was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed deer hunting. He was the son of the late Gary Raymond Newman. He was also preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Raymond and Etta Harrison Newman and maternal grandparents, Ray and Leta Hill Shelton. His survivors include his mother, Shy Newman Green of Athens; son, Braidey Harrison Newman; sister, Annetta Newman Brindle and husband Robert of Riceville; several aunts, uncles, cousins and a numerous amount of friends. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 at Ziegler Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Ziegler Funeral Home with Rev. Garry King officiating. Graveside services will follow at West View Cemetery in Sweetwater. Pallbearers will be Terry Moore, Derrick Hicks, Jeremy Boyd, Heath Mason, Brandon “Bubba” Kennedy and Jamie Ellison. Due to the coronavirus situation and safety for all, the family requests that all attendees to the visitation, funeral and graveside services wear a mask. If you are unable to attend the service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Gary Bradley Newman.
