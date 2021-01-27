Suzanne Caroline Pitt Whitehead of Ten Mile died of a massive stroke on Jan. 4, 2021 in Etowah. She was born in Lima, Ohio on Sept. 9, 1961. She grew up in Rochester, Mich., and graduated from Rochester Adams High School in 1979. She served a vital role as a Czech language specialist/linguist during the early 1980s, while stationed in West Germany in the often forgotten Cold War. She went on to become a proud and loving mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jim and Rose Miller; and parents, Robert and Miriam Pitt. She is survived by her husband, Greg Whitehead; son, Christopher Barnett; grandson, Vincent Barnett; and parents-in-law, N.B. and Claudette Whitehead. Special love and thanks to Dr. James B. Durkin and staff for years of compassionate care. She is sorely missed, but is at rest in Jesus care. There will be a memorial service at the farm later this year when it warms up and if the virus subsides. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Wenatchee Valley Museum, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, WA, and write Suzanne Whitehead in the memo blank on the check. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
