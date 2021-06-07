Verlin “Edgar” Harris, 84, of Etowah went peacefully to meet his Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 3, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gib and Annie Crye Harris; as well as two sisters and four brothers. He was a Monroe County native and a longtime resident of Etowah. He loved and lived for Jesus, his family and his community. He had a gift for music and used his gift singing gospel hymns and leading the choir at Conasauga Baptist Church — a place that he cherished and loved. You were just as likely to find him picking a guitar as taking apart an engine, and both were ways he enjoyed spending his time. A known “tinkerer,” he had a knack for restoring old show cars and made many special friends in his time spent at car shows. His love and nurturing spirit extended to animals and he always had a devoted dog by his side or in his lap. He is survived by his loving wife, Rossie Arbutus “Boots” Harris; sons, Eddie Harris and wife, Kim, Ron Harris, and Jeff Harris and wife, Patti; grandchildren, Stephanie Winn and husband, Jay, Chelsey Miller and husband, Dustin, Derek Slack and wife, Jordyn, Erica Hicks, and Sarah Shaw and husband, Cory; great-grandchildren, Nora, Millie, and Harry Winn, Melody Miller, Jadyn, Baylor, and Parker Slack, Riley and Jacob Hicks, and Keeley and Easton Shaw; and brother, Don Harris. A graveside service was held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, at Conasauga Cemetery with the Rev. Ronnie Best officiating. No formal visitation was held. Derek Slack, Jay Wynn, Dustin Miller, Austin Duncan, Randy Coleman and Scott Buckner served as pallbearers. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah was in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
