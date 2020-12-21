G.W. “Red” Brown, 79, of Sweetwater passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Sweetwater Hospital. He was preceded in death by his son, Troy Lee Brown; parents, Laura and George Brown; sister, Georgia Phelps Penland; several half brothers and sisters; and several nieces and nephews. Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Lovingood Brown; children, Glenda Winkfield, Heather Barnett, and William Brown; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The graveside service and interment was held at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Hiwassee Church of God Cemetery with Pastor Phillip Carroll officiating. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville was in charge of arrangements.
