Ceclia Diane Connar Bottoms, 61, of Athens passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. Ceclia was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County. She was the daughter of the late Kenneth Connar. She was also preceded by a brother, John Connar; sister, Angie Connar; and granddaughter, Alexsis Eberts. She was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include daughter, Miranda Jones and husband, Eddie, of Niota; sons, LaBron Bottoms of Athens, and Joe Bottoms and wife, Beth, of Athens; mother, Dean Minge Connar of Athens; grandchildren, Brandon Eberts, Mikayla Hamilton and husband, Grant, Nick Bottoms, Drew Bottoms and Kenneth Connar Bottoms; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Ziegler Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Jimmy Lewis officiating. Graveside services will at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Hill Top Baptist Church Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Ceclia Diane Connar Bottoms.
