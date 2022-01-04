Gladys Alma Trotter, 91, of Athens passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at NHC of Athens. A native of Athens, she was born Feb. 23, 1930, and spent most of her life in Athens. She was a daughter of the late Oscar B. and Edna Self Trotter and was preceded in death by one sister, Martha Trotter Swafford; and three brothers, Kenneth L. Trotter, Clarence Trotter and Jerry Trotter. She was a longtime member of East Athens Baptist Church, and presently a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church. She was a 50-year member and Past Matron of Athenian Chapter #159 Order of Eastern Star. She was a former employee of Ridge Textile Company for many years, C&R Manufacturing Company, and American Uniform Company. She retired from Roses Department Store. Survivors include nephew and wife, Jerry and Katrina Swafford and family, Todd, Blake, Jessica and Emiligh; a special niece, Stefania German; special friend, Sandra Tullock; and several cousins and other friends. The graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Cedar Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Rymer officiating. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/obituaries/Glady-Trotter Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.