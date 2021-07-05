Margie Marie Bryant, 86, of Etowah passed away on Thursday, July 1,2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born March 3, 1935 in Athens to the late Horace and Emma Riden, she was a lifelong resident of McMinn County. Margie was a wonderful loving mother and grandmother. Margie was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Emma Riden; husband of 49 years, George Bryant; brother, James Bryant; sister, Nancy Morrison; and sons, Scott and Bennett Bryant. Margie leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Donna (Gary) Hicks, Michael Bryant, Gary Bryant, and Pat (Joe) Toomey; sisters, Alice Burns, Donna (Larry) Craig, and Nora Rogers; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Companion Funeral Home in Athens. Graveside services will follow at New Zion Baptist Church. The Rev. Jerry Stephens will be officiating. Share a memory of Margie and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
