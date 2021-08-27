Walter Edwin “Ed” Deal III, 84, of Maryville passed from this life on Aug. 23, 2021. He was born in Long Beach, Calif., to W.E. Jr. and Thelma Coats Deal on Sept. 11, 1936. He was a graduate of Long Beach Polytechnic High School and Tennessee Wesleyan College. He retired from Eastman Kodak Company in Rochester, N.Y.. He was a member of Broadway UMC in Maryville. He is predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Gary and Larry Deal; and his wife and mother of his children, Frances Slemons Deal. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Pickel Deal; children, son, Jim Deal of Evarts, Ky., and daughter, Leslie Deal Kalb and Jon Kalb of Midlothian, Va.; grandchildren, James Deal, Emily Deal, Adam and Liz Deal Maginot, J.D. Kalb, Bobby and Leisha Kalb Puryear, and Zack and Lydia Kalb Szymanski; great-grandchildren, Braxton, Hayden, and Lucy Frances Puryear, and Liliana Grace Szymanski; sister, Shalla Callahan; bonus family, daughters, Sara Inscho Johnson, and Nathan and Paula Inscho Trentham; grandchildren, Sky and Elizabeth Trentham Dupree, Daniel Trentham, and Molly Trentham; brother, Gerald Pickel; cousins, Tom and Karen McCarter Mercurio; special friends, Dr. Burkett Witt, Charley Seepe, Bill Hicks, and Paul Watkins; many loved extended family and friends including the Kodak and Tennessee Wesleyan families. McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home, located on 220 W. Broadway in Maryville, will be the site of receiving of friends on Sunday, Aug. 29, from 2 to 4 p.m., with the service to follow at 4 p.m. The interment will be at a later date. McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home of Maryville is in charge of arrangements.
