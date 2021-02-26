Tammy Renea Parker, 57, of Decatur passed away on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. She was born in Athens, the daughter of Glen and Faye Davis. She had her own business as a beautician for nine years. She loved remodeling her home and spending time with her grandkids. She was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church in Decatur. Tammy was preceded in death by her mother, Faye; brother, Steven; and her sister, Carol, and her son, Brad. Left to cherish her memory are her father, Glen; brother, Scotty; son, Chad Parker; grandchildren, Kaylee Parker, Brailey Parker, Maci Parker and Isaac Parker; and numerous other family members and a host of special friends also survive. A celebration of her life is planned for Friday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, located at 14108 North Nopone Valley Road in Decatur. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until the 7 p.m. service at the church. Share a memory of Tammy and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
