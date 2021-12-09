Joshua Eric Hughes, 41, of Athens passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at his residence. Eric was a native and longtime resident of McMinn County. He was the son of the late Lonnie Hughes. He was also preceded by maternal grandparents, Ray and Ruth Russell; and paternal grandparents, Lawrence and Grossie Hughes. Eric was employed as a construction contract laborer. Survivors include his mother, Connie Russell Hughes of Athens; sisters, Ann Hampton and husband, Andrew, of Signal Mountain, and Donna Bearden of Ringgold, Ga.; brother, Zach Hughes and wife, Kimberly, of Englewood; and nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Ziegler Funeral Home with clergy Jerry Shirk officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. If you are unable to attend the visitation or memorial service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Joshua Eric Hughes.
