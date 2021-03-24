John Shugart, 59, of Etowah passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy and Hazel Shugart. Survivors include his sons and daughter-in-law, Cory and Kristen Shugart, and Patrick Shugart; granddaughter, Aurora Shugart; sisters and brother-in-law, Debbie and Terry Simbeck, and Patti Carter; niece, Jordan Simbeck; nephew, Dexter Carter; and a special family friend. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, at Green Hill Cemetery. No formal visitation will be held. We request social distancing and wearing masks. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.