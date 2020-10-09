Ruby L. Stewart, 99, a lifelong resident of Etowah, passed away on Wednesday evening, Oct. 7, 2020 in a local healthcare facility. She was born on Oct. 27, 1920 in Etowah a daughter of the late Mikle Fred “Fed” Long and Brillie Bridges Long. Ruby was a member of the Etowah First Baptist Church. She loved spending her spare time sewing and making quilts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life in 1998, her husband, Willis H. Stewart who she shared 58 wonderful years with. Ruby was also preceded in death by three sisters, Mae Cooper, Grace Lively and Mildred Johnson; two brothers, Grady Long and Cecil Long; and one great grandson, Steven David Stewart. Ruby leaves behind to cherish her memory one daughter, Patricia Carmical; her husband, Billy of Flora, Ala.; two sons, Max Stewart and his wife Elaine and Don Stewart and his wife Doris; six grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. A graveside service is planned for Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at 4 p.m. in the Green Hills Cemetery in Etowah. Share a memory of Ruby and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
