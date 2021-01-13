James Clayton “Bo” Jackson, 75, of Athens passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at his residence. He was a native Opp, Ala., and was a son of the late General and Opal Bass Jackson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Tina Louise Aderholt Jackson, in June 2018; and sisters, Mavis Waldon, Lillie Cayson and Helen Mikis. James worked for the City of Clewiston, Fla. in the Sanitation Department. He is survived by his brother, Darrell Jackson of Englewood; several nieces and nephews; and very special friend, Debbie Worth. A graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Hammonds Cemetery. The family received friends on Wednesday, Jan. 13, from noon to 1 p.m. at Ziegler Funeral Home. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. If you are unable to attend the graveside service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of James Clayton “Bo” Jackson.
