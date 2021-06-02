Roland Alexander “Pete” Parris passed away peacefully at a health care facility in Athens on May 28, 2021, at the age of 73. He attended Cook High School and was a career military person, serving in the United States Army as a sergeant for over 17 years and in Vietnam. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed people, and he never met a stranger. Wherever he lived, he assume the role of community watch person, looking after all who lived around him. He loved and enjoyed his grandchildren, and had a deep love for the Etowah community that he lived in. He always worried about and kept a check on his siblings. He is predeceased by his parents, Martin A. Parris and Constance Barnell Brembery Parris; and siblings, Martin L. “Marty” Parris, Ella Louise “Lucy” Parris McCleary, and Shirley Mae Parris Neil. His life will forever be cherished in the lives of his wife of 48 years, Jackie Tate Parris, and children, Rosetta Buchanan and Michelle Garrett, both of Sweetwater, and Alex (Josie) Parris and Garbrella Parris, both of Athens; sister, Beverly Henry; brother, Fredrick Parris; sisters-in-law, Gloria Tate and Valerie Ellison, both of Athens, and Elaine (Ricky) McCowan of Sweetwater; brothers-in-law, Lee Benjamin (Gerry) Tate Jr. of Bedford, Ohio, and Stephen Tate of Athens; grandchildren, Calvin Bradley, Jeremiah Parris Sr., Calvin Bradley, Monique Parris, Alexus Bradley, Eliana Parris, L.A. Parris, and Zion Parris; many great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; special nieces, Bridget Jones and Erica Jones; and special friends, Kenneth “Fuzz” Jackson, Jeff and Peggy Hammonds, Mr. and Mrs. Wilson, Barbara Webb, Chris and Greta Parks and son, Darren, Mr. Jim, Charlie, and Darlene Smith. Funeral services will be Thursday, June 4, at 2 p.m in the chapel of M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Vant Hardaway officiating. Interment will follow in Hammonds Cemetery in Athens. In compliance with COVID-19, there will be a walk-through visitation at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service, with the family receiving friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Services of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens.
