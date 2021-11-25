Nora O. Rodgers, 78, of Riceville went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at her home with her loving family. She was born on April 20, 1943, to her late parents, Horace and Emma Riden. Nora was of the Baptist faith and loved cooking, caring for her family, as well as working in her flower beds. Along with her parents, Nora was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Daniel R. Rodgers; her son, Daniel R. Rodgers Jr.; brother, James O. Riden; and two sisters, Nancy Morrison and Margie Bryant. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Carol (Mark) Burnette of Athens; son, Dallas (Lynette) Rodgers of Riceville; grandsons, Darrin Burnette of Athens, and Elijah Rodgers of Riceville; her granddaughter, Emma Rodgers of Riceville; two sisters, Alice Burns and Donna (Larry) Craig; along with a host of extended family and special friends. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 2 p.m. at Double Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Keith Watson and Pastor Herman Jordan officiating. Share a personal memory of Nora or your condolences with her family at her online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
