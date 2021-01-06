Susan Marie Swafford, 53, of Athens passed away peacefully in her home on Dec. 17, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Helen Knezevich. She is survived by her sons, Samuel and Drew Hilliard, and their father, Buddy Hilliard; brother, Nicholas Knezevich Jr.; sisters, Judy Andersen and Kathy (George) Marjanski; and a good friend, David Stephenson. She was an amazing woman who cared about her family and friends. She was very giving and kind and would have done anything and everything for anyone to make them happy. Due to COVID-19, a graveside service will be held at a later date. However, you are encouraged to share a memory of Susan and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.