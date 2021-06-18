Delores “Dee” Jenkins
Palmore, 82, of Athens passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. She was native of Sweetwater and a longtime resident of McMinn County. She was a daughter the late Paul and Effie Anderson Jenkins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Alan Andrew Palmore; and a sister, Wilma Solomon. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Athens. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Delores is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Brad and Angela Palmore of Tiki Island, Texas, and Wade and Tedi Palmore of Athens; grandchildren, Kristi Palmore Doran, Julie Mangrum, and Drew Palmore; great-grandchildren, Kaiden Doran, Briley Doran, and Khloe Doran; sister, Irene Thomas of Sweetwater; several nieces and nephews; and many other extended family members. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, at McMinn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Bill Henard officiating. Pallbearers will be Drew Palmore, Grant Mangrum, John Lake, Casey Ridley, Alvin Allgood, Phillip Rogers and Brad Davis. If you are unable to attend this service, sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Athens Building Fund, 305 Ingleside Ave., Athens, TN 37303. Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Delores “Dee” Jenkins Palmore.
