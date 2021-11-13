Mary Joann “Jody” Rogers passed peacefully from this life on Dec. 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and caregivers at Butterfly Wing Hospice in Baton Rouge, La. She was 89. Please join us for a Celebration of Life in honor of Jody on Saturday, Nov. 20, at Keith Memorial United Methodist Church. Visitation begins at 1:30 p.m. with the service at 2:30 p.m. If you would care to join us for lunch at noon, please contact Leslie Greene at 423-300-9138 or by email at lesliegreene77@gmail.com by Monday, Nov. 15.
